VP Monagas: Corruption has become a state policy with Chavismo

The head of Juan Guiadó’s campaign command in Monagas State, Leonardo Padilla, declared on behalf of several political organizations his rejection of the scandalous acts of corruption in the country, which also involve this eastern state.

By La Patilla

Apr 18, 2023

The political leader mentioned various projects that have been approved by the regime since the Chávez era and in which millions of dollars were invested and were not executed or produced very little.

In Quijada’s opinion, corruption has become a State policy. This has resulted in an impoverished country, deteriorated educational institutions and a lousy healthcare system.

He recalled the most recent case of a 12-year-old boy who died in Caicara after consuming garbage.

He highlighted that among the several failed projects is the ethanol plant, located in the Santa Bárbara Municipality, to extract fuel from sugar cane.

They invested millions of dollars there, but it never even started.

In the same way, he referred to the case of the Sugar Mill in the town of Guayabal, where significant sums of money were assigned, but its operation never materialized.

“Former President Chávez in his time promised the construction of a military hospital on Bella Vista avenue and assigned a million-dollar amounts of money and that was stolen. In he southern filleting and shrimp farm that was going to generate, in theory, jobs and encourage production, the same thing happened. In the case of the Cerro Azul Cement Company, it has never achieved the production capacity for which it was created and has not had the economic and social impact in the Monagas State,” said the politician.

He also referred to the headquarters of Pdval and Mercal, as well as the “Housing Mission”, in which he assured that in various urbanizations what one can see are unfinished slabs of concrete and unfinished structures.

Similarly, the Punta de Mata thermoelectric plant in the Ezequiel Zamora Municipality, after an investment of 52 million dollars, never started up.

In this sense, he hopes that all these events where acts of corruption are presumed to have occurred are thoroughly investigated and that those responsible are brought to justice.

