Relatives of missing rafters in Tiraya demand answers: “Every 17 hurts more”

This April 17 marks three years and one month since 17 people disappeared when they tried to go to Aruba on a boat that left Tiraya, on the Paraguaná Peninsula. Although there are several detainees, the case is still under investigation.

By La Patilla

Apr 17, 2023

Damarys Arias, wife of one of the disappeared travelers, explained that they have received no response from the Public Ministry, despite the fact that there are several detainees. “We know that this is a case of human trafficking. It is not fair that we go to the Public Ministry to look for answers and there is nothing,” she said.

She assured that they are disappointed in the entire judicial system because there is no progress. “We do not know what the is the “mystery” (what is being hidden) of the Tiraya case, we no longer know where to go, because we even went to the National Prosecutor’s Office and we are still waiting. Time continues to pass and people continue to disappear, but money and greed come first than justice,” she said.

Despite all the official negligence, they continue to believe in God and believe that their relatives are alive. “We want them to realize that human trafficking exists, that there are pirates of the sea and that these greedy hands separate families, leaving a void that will only be filled when the truth is known.”

Arias is the wife of Henry Chirinos and niece of Alex Reyes, who sailed on the boat from Tiraya bound for Aruba and never reached their destination, she recalled that so much has happened in these three years and there is much evidence that proves the crime of human trafficking affecting people from Venezuela and that the necessary effort has not been made to investigate this because there are many people linked to the government behind these mafias.

