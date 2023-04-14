Planta Centro operates at less than 30% of its capacity: If there is no electricity generation, cuts will increase

In recent weeks, failures in the electricity service in Greater Valencia have increased.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

The inhabitants denounce that unscheduled interruptions are a constant and, sometimes, they spend up to more than four hours without electricity which affects their daily activities.

The organization secretary of the Professional Union of Electricians and Related Workers of Carabobo, Ernesto González, explained that the demand of the community is higher than what is generated in the thermoelectric plants.

He added that due to the high temperatures that have been recorded in recent days, people turn on the air conditioners for longer, which translates into an increase in electricity consumption.

“There has been no investment in the issue of generation, which means that if there is no generation, the cuts begin or increase. For example, “Planta Centro” (regional thermoelectric generation plant), which is a plant that has an installed capacity of 2,000 megawatts, is only generating around 130 megawatts, that is not even 50% not even 30%,” he highlighted.

He repudiated that most power cuts are not programmed

“In 2009, power rationing was scheduled (rolling blackouts) in such a way that those who lived in a specific location knew that that day, at that time, it was going to be rationed for so many hours, and the community adapted to the schedule,” he said.

González stated that the lack of maintenance and disinvestment in equipment have caused the deterioration in the electrical service.

“There are insulators that have not been changed, equipment that uses insulation that has not been changed either, conductors that have already exceeded their capacity and are already over capacity, and the phenomenon of elongation (in transmission lines) begins to occur, which is why a conductor looks like “chinchorreado” (a hammock). If you don’t change the conductor and you don’t do maintenance, then failures are going to keep happening on that transmission or distribution line,” he said.

In addition, the organization secretary of the Professional Union of Electricians and Related Workers of Carabobo denounced that electrical workers work in deplorable conditions.

He asked the authorities to provide them with uniforms, boots, equipment and tools to carry out their work safely.