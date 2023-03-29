Young Zulians denounce the “kidnapping” of registration machines for the Permanent Electoral Registry

Young people from the South Maracaibo Lake area denounce that for eight years they have not had a registration machine from the National Electoral Council in the municipalities of Colón, Sucre, Francisco Javier Pulgar, Catatumbo and Jesús María Semprún.

By La Patilla

Mar 28, 2023

The regime executes these pressure measures on these new voters because it knows that the majority of Venezuelans want a change. They assure that they will vote against it in 2024.

Luis Avendaño lives in the Colón Municipality and told lapatilla.com that only in the jurisdiction there are 2,000 new potential voters who want to register in the permanent electoral registry.

The youth leader also pointed out that hundreds of people in the area want to update their data. He questioned that many were unknowingly changed from polling stations without their authorization.

“It is necessary to fulfill our right to vote. A young woman who lives in Santa Bárbara needs at least $150 to go to Maracaibo to register. It’s $120 just by car to and from this city, and it’s not certain to accomplish the objective of signing up,” he noted.

Avendaño, on behalf of the young people who want to vote, demanded that the National Electoral Council facilitate the process of updating data and registering in the REP, transferring at least two machines to the five municipalities in the South of the Lake area.

The youth leader said that they are tired of the abuses and harassment of the regime against Venezuelans.

