Additional Assistance to Respond to the Venezuela Regional Crisis

The United States announced today more than $140 million in additional humanitarian assistance and more than $31 million in development assistance to respond to the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans in Venezuela, Venezuelan refugees and migrants, and their generous host communities across the region. This assistance includes more than $56 million through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and more than $115million through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Mar 17, 2023

This assistance makes good on the Los Angeles Declaration commitment to support countries hosting large populations of displaced migrants and refugees. Our assistance supports the most vulnerable Venezuelans with their critical needs. It also complements the efforts of the host communities of 17 countries that have generously supported them. The United States works with trusted organizations to deliver assistance to ensure it is not diverted to the Maduro regime.

The United States is the largest single donor for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis. This brings total U.S. assistance to more than $2.8 billion since 2017, including more than $2.5 billion in humanitarian assistance and $387 million in development assistance.

We are grateful for the extraordinary solidarity shown by the governments, the communities, and the people that provided, and continue to provide, refuge to the Venezuelan people during this difficult time. We urge other donors to help support the millions of vulnerable Venezuelans displaced as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

