Tragedia en Florida: Niño de tres años murió tras dispararse a sí mismo por accidente

Un niño de 3 años murió la noche del miércoles en DeLand, Florida, tras dispararse a sí mismo con una pistola, según informó la oficina del alguacil del condado Volusia en su cuenta de Twitter.

Por Telemundo 47

El incidente se reportó a las 6:22 p.m. en una casa en la cuadra 2400 de Nectarine Road en el complejo residencial Daytona Park Estates.

“La investigación sobre qué llevó a esta tragedia está en etapas tempranas, y más información será provista este jueves”, se indicó.

Tonight deputies responded to one of the worst calls imaginable. A 3-year-old boy has died after shooting himself with a handgun. The incident was reported at 6:22 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Nectarine Road in Daytona Park Estates, DeLand.

— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 16, 2023