San Rafael de Atamaica in Apure, a meat and cheese producing town plunged into the rubble by chavismo

Failures in the electrical service, drinking water, domestic gas, internet connectivity, non-existence of public lighting in Plaza Bolívar and the deterioration of agricultural roads, are only a few of the problems reported by the residents of the town of San Rafael de Atamaica in Apure. A town plunged into misery despite being an area that not only produces cheese and meat for this plains state, but also for the country’s main consumption centers.

María Eugenia Díaz // Correspondent lapatilla.com

San Rafael de Atamaica is an agricultural center in Apure State, seat of the civil parish of the same name, located 42.0 kilometers south of the state’s capital, San Fernando. It is located 26.5 kilometers southwest of San Juan de Payara, the border Municipality of Pedro Camejo and 38.6 kilometers from the Biruaca Municipality.

Manuel Hernández, a resident of Alí Primera street in San Rafael de Atamaica, points out that the electricity service in the area is regularly suspended by the state company Corpoelec, three to four days a week.

“The Corpoelec crews come only to reactivate power, they show up to solve the problem two days after our call. They do not provide a solution, the wires always burst, they never give information about anything. The governor has not come to San Rafael,” said Hernández.

Regarding the Internet connection, users must pay 10 U.S. dollars a month to be able to receive the service offered in the area by at least four private companies in San Juan de Payara, Pedro Camejo Municipality, due to the lack of CANTV (Government telecommunications company) fiber optic service in the area.

Plaza Bolivar In The Dark

Luis Hurtado, a resident of “El Terraplén” Street, also complains about a multiple of other problems that affect San Rafael de Atamaica. He points out that Bolívar Square has been kept in the dark for the last 10 years. In addition, he denounces the advance payment of the CLAP bags (Government run food program), two months before they are delivered to the communities. They also reveal that domestic cooking gas (propane) at a regulated price reaches the communities only every five months.

“We feel bad because we work every day, we do anything and everything for ourselves. My salary is not enough for me at all, I sell cheese, soap, among other things, because it is the only way to survive here for who does not have cattle,” added Hurtado.

In San Rafael there has not been a functioning drinking water service for more than 10 years after the theft of the motors and transformers of the water treatment plant installed during the opposition government of Luis Lippa.

“During the previous government of Ramón Carrizalez, they installed a pump to guarantee the water service. But, it never worked,” declared Hurtado to La Patilla.

The aggrieved declare that the drinking water service in San Rafael de Atamaica is non-existent, for which the residents are forced to dig water wells in their homes and businesses in order to have water every day.

The Ranchers Made a Statement

The agricultural road of San Rafael de Atamaica, an area that produces cheese and meat par excellence, is in very poor condition, because there hasn’t been any maintenance by the authorities for approximately 20 years to date. This situation directly affects the productivity of the area.

During the delivery ceremony of 40 bags of food for vulnerable families in San Rafael de Atamaica this Thursday, December 15th, Andrés Colmenarez, President of Agapure (Apure State’s Breeders Association), called on the residents of this township to promote changes in society and Venezuelan politics through citizen participation to leave behind more than 20 years of suffering.

He also regretted the poor condition of the road that leads to San Rafael de Atamaica, the fuel supply failures in Apure State and the discouragement of the people because during this Christmas they do not feel a favorable environment according to the season. However, he is confident that next year the change so desired by Venezuelans will come.

“When you see the roads of San Rafael it seems that we are in Ukraine. We cannot sit around waiting for Venezuela to change or start crying, we must rather sell the handkerchiefs. All of this will pass,” said Colmenarez.