U.S. talking to México, other countries to facilitate returns of Venezuelans, official says

The United States is in talks with México and other countries to facilitate the return of Venezuelans to their homeland, a senior U.S. official said in a call with reporters on Tuesday.

By Reuters – Kylie Madry and Lizbeth Diaz

Nov 22, 2022

“We don’t currently have a relationship with the government of Venezuela but we do have the capacity to carry out repatriations to Venezuela at the moment,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy, Blas Nunez-Neto.

