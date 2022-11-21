Unitary Platform and Broad Front Venezuela Libre de Carabobo meet to advance in Presidential Primaries

Representatives of the Unitary Platform of Carabobo and the coordinator of the “Frente Amplio Venezuela Libre” in the region, Manuel Barreto, met this Thursday to exchange ideas to organize the process for Presidential Primaries, which will take place in 2023.

By La Patilla

Nov 20, 2022

The meeting between both organizations, both opponents of Nicolás Maduro’s regime, was held with the purpose of advancing in the steps towards the formation of the Carabobo Primary Commission and the active participation of all sectors of civil society.

“We are organized, united, working and analyzing all the details for the primary process. We expect the participation of all civil society, it is time to get involved, to contribute ideas and to consolidate an alliance that allows us to carry out actions to build a growing, productive and strengthened Venezuela,” indicated the spokesperson for the Unitary Platform of Carabobo, Luis Beltran Lara Castillo.

The political leader assured that they will start a series of meetings with community leaders, trade unions and workers unions to compile their opinions and add them to the strategies applied from the National Primary Commission.

“We want to listen to them and to be listened to, address issues related to the applications and the profile of those who will make up the Carabobo Primary Commission, they must be honorable people, with credibility and who have the respect of the collective, the objective is to guarantee a broad, participatory, transparent and reliable process,” indicated Lara Castillo.

The representative of the Unitary Platform of Carabobo urged citizens to participate in all the activities called for the achievement of successful Presidential Primaries, from which he assured, the next president of Venezuela will emerge.

