Agricultural producers from Mérida carry their crops on their shoulders to avoid further losses (Videos)

This Tuesday, November 15th, trucks loaded with food and fuel began to transit from one side of the Pan-American highway to the other, specifically in “Las Virtudes” sector of the Tulio Febres Cordero Municipality of Mérida State.

By La Patilla – Jesus Quintero

Nov 16, 2022

One of the affected inhabitants of the area, Anthony Ramírez, pointed out that the transport of the merchandise is being done on foot where the damaged bridge used to be to avoid its loss to spoilage, since the crossing is not yet enabled.

Producers of different items that are harvested in the area carried the products on their shoulders and risk crossing the river to be able to move and sell the merchandise they had left and avoid further losses.

“Regarding the vehicular passage, it is complicated, since the water level in the tributary is still high and that does not allow normal passage,” Ramírez explained.

In addition, he said that the passage of priority items such as gasoline, diesel and food was attempted, assuming the risk, since the river still had a high level of water.

At noon on this #15Nov they opened the way on the Pan-American Highway at the height of the “Arenoso” River for heavy cargo.

However, specialized machinery continues to work on the site clearing the channel of the water tributary.

