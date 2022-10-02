Dramatic images: The sad reality of Venezuelan public schools

After years of neglect on the part of the Chavista regime, the ravages of the pandemic, looting by criminals, deficiencies in the electrical service, the lack of drinking water, the almost non-existence of internet connection and now with the heavy rains, many public schools and high schools in Venezuela have been left in deplorable conditions. Some have even been declared by civil defense (Protection Civil) as unfit to be occupied by students and teachers before the start of the new 2022-2023 school year.

By La Patilla

Sep 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the misrule of Nicolás Maduro intends to “condition” educational institutions with the so-called Military Community Brigades (Bricomiles) painting facades and weeding yards. However, the teachers’ unions see these actions as “make-up” that does not solve the serious infrastructure problems in the schools, which require the attention of specialists such as engineers, electricians, architects, among other professionals, to properly rehabilitate these educational structures.

Lapatilla.com deployed its team of correspondents in seven states in Venezuela to verify the harsh reality of public schools. Here we share images of the current situation of the Venezuelan educational institutions.

Anzoátegui State

Valle de Guanipa School, El Tigre, Anzoátegui State.

Robinsoniana Agricultural Technical School without desks, El Tigre, Anzoátegui State.

Hector Reyes Barrero School. Barcelona, Anzoátegui State.

Aragua State

U.E.N. Luis Augusto Machado Cisneros, José Felix Ribas Municipality, La Victoria, Aragua State

E.B. Valle Verde El Limón, Mario Briceño Iragorry Municipality, Aragua State.

National Basic School El Limon School Group Mario Briceno municipality Iragorry Edo. Aragua

Falcón State

Bolivarian High School Mariano de Talavera, Carirubana, Falcón State

Víctor Lino Gómez Basic School, Bella Vista, Falcón State.

Guárico State

Dr. Vicente Peña School, San Juan de los Morros, Guárico State.

Francisco Aranda School, San Juan de los Morros, Guárico State.

UENB Rogelia Mayo , Cantagallo Parish, Juan Germán Roscio Municipality, Nieves, Guárico State

Mérida State

Rural State School José Félix Rivas, Andrés Bello Municipality, Mérida State

La Vega de San Antonio School, Libertador Municipality, Mérida State.

Andrés Bello Rural School, La Azulita, Mérida State.

Sucre State

E.T.I.R. Emilio Tebar Carrasco, Cumaná, Sucre State

Aquiles Nazoa School, Cumaná, Sucre State.

E.T.C Vicente de Sucre and Urbaneja, Cumaná, Sucre State.

Cruz Salmerón Acosta Municipal School, Nurucual, Sucre State.

Bolivarian Lyceum Mariscal Sucre, Cumaná, Sucre State.

Liceo Juan Pablo Rojas Paúl, RÍo Caribe, Sucre State.

Táchira State

Bolivarian Lyceum Dr. Ramón Fernández Belardi, Seboruco, Tachira State.

Mérida School, Junín Municipality, Tachira State

Educational Institution in Cuesta del Trapiche, San Cristóbal, Tachira State.

U.E. Arístides Garviras, near the new viaduct, San Cristóbal, Tachira State.

Basic U.E. Simón Rodríguez, San Cristóbal, Táchira State.

