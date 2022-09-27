Colombia and Venezuela reopen border crossing after 7 years

The reopening was a key campaign promise from the recently elected President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. The Simón Bolívar international bridge had been closed for seven years.

By DW

Sep 26, 2022

Colombia and Venezuela on Monday reopened their border after years of impasse.

The reopening was a key campaign promise of left-wing Colombian president Gustavo Petro, who assumed office last month. The two countries subsequently re-established diplomatic relations.

“This is a historic day for the country, for the region and for the Americas in general,” Petro said.

Petro crosses bridge into Venezuela

On foot, Petro crossed the Simon Bolivar international bridge, dividing the Venezuelan town of San Antonio from Colombia’s Cucuta and Villa del Rosario. Having crossed the border, he met with a Venezuelan delegation including Transport Minister Ramon Velásquez and Industry Minister Hipolito Abreu.

Petro and the Venezuelan delegation accompanied the first cargo truck to cross the border after the reopening.

“I want the first people who benefit to be those who live on either side of the border, those who risked (illegal crossings),” Petro said in later comments.

“The result should be a qualitative jump in human rights all along the Colombian-Venezuelan border,” he said.

…

…